Sheffield councillors have agreed to a plan to take over monitoring citywide traffic cameras and fine drivers for illegal manoeuvres, focusing at first on three key junctions where there have been accidents.

At present South Yorkshire Police monitor cameras but the council is applying to the Department of Transport for the right to take over and impose fines for moving traffic offences. These could include driving through a ‘No Entry’ sign, banned left or right turns, entering yellow box junctions when the exit is not clear and driving in prohibited areas.

A meeting of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee today (January 19) agreed to the proposal and a plan to target three junctions in the first instance. These are the yellow box junctions of Queens Road and Bramall Lane, Glossop Road and Upper Hanover Street and on Hoyle Street.

They were identified from police data as junctions where accidents have taken place because drivers made illegal manoeuvres, said Matthew Reynolds, council transport planning and infrastructure manager.

A Google Maps image of Hoyle Street box junction, which will be targeted by Sheffield City Council once it takes over city traffic cameras in a bid to stop illegal manoeuvres

A report to the committee said there has already been extensive consultation. In total, 527 (77%) of respondents supported Queens Road/Bramall Lane, 518 (77%) supported Glossop Road/Upper Hanover Street and 503 (74%) said yes to Hoyle Street.

Mr Reynolds said the takeover has been supported by South Yorkshire Police, bus and Supertram operators, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, Cycle Sheffield and Hunters Bar Living Streets.

Safer roads

He said some people had accused the council of wanting to make money through fines. However, the income can only be spent on running the scheme and road issues.

A Google Maps image of the Queens Road/Bramall Lane box junction, which will be targeted by Sheffield City Council once it takes over city traffic cameras in a bid to stop illegal manoeuvres

Coun Ian Auckland said: “I seem to remember signing a letter for cross-party support on this more than a decade ago, so it is a long time coming. From my point of view, it’s much to be welcomed.”

Coun Craig Gamble Pugh also welcomed the move, commenting: “In 1998 I lived off Upper Hanover Street as a young student radical and we regularly set up community breakfasts to block traffic rat-running through Broomhall, to the applause of many and the indignation of a minority.”

Coun Dianne Hurst was pleased that roads would become safer for walkers and cyclists.

Sheffield councillor Craig Gamble Pugh welcomed the city council taking over traffic cameras, saying he had blocked Broomhall roads in protest at 'rat-running' as a student activist

Chair Coun Mazher Iqbal said: “It’s hopefully going to keep traffic flowing, especially buses when they do turn up, and parking as well.”

