This was the scene this afternoon at a major police incident which has closed a busy Sheffield road for many hours.

These pictures show police on the scene today, after a serious collision was reported on Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill, last night. Reports from the scene last night described a severely damaged red car at the side of the road, and officers are continuing their enquiries today, with the road still closed.

Bus companies have been diverting services throughout this morning, but the service operator First have now reported that the road is now clear. They said in a statement this afternoon about their X5 service: “Retford Road is now clear, and this service can now resume the regular route. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “A number of Yorkshire Ambulance Service resources attended a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield on Monday night.”

