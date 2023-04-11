News you can trust since 1887
Woodhouse Mill crash: Pictures show police on scene of major Sheffield incident which closed Retford Road

This was the scene this afternoon at a major police incident which has closed a busy Sheffield road for many hours.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

These pictures show police on the scene today, after a serious collision was reported on Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill, last night. Reports from the scene last night described a severely damaged red car at the side of the road, and officers are continuing their enquiries today, with the road still closed.

Bus companies have been diverting services throughout this morning, but the service operator First have now reported that the road is now clear. They said in a statement this afternoon about their X5 service: “Retford Road is now clear, and this service can now resume the regular route. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

This is the scene this afternoon at a major police incident which has closed a busy Sheffield road, Retford Road, for many hours.This is the scene this afternoon at a major police incident which has closed a busy Sheffield road, Retford Road, for many hours.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “A number of Yorkshire Ambulance Service resources attended a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield on Monday night.”

