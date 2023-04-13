The family of Daniel McBride, killed in a car crash in Sheffield on Monday night, have issued a statement paying tribute to him

Daniel’s son Stefan paid tribute to a "beloved father, brother, son and grandson" who died when the car he was driving hit parked vehicles after a short police pursuit.

Stefan McBride said: "It is with great sadness that we're paying tribute to the loss of a beloved father, brother, son and grandson, Daniel McBride, who died on Monday following a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We ask that people give our family privacy at this time whilst we grieve our loss together as a family. Daniel was a lovable character and will be missed dearly."

Family pictue of Daniel McBride. Photo : Family handout/PA Wire

Bunches of flowers bearing messages have been left on the grass verge at the corner of Retford Road and Coalbrook Road, near Woodhouse Mill, by friends and loved ones coming to terms with the loss of the popular man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them most moving of all was a short message among the flowers, which read: “To Dad. My heart is broken. Rest in eternal paradise.”

Another added: “Bozzy, Big cousin. Fly high – the memories we have I’ll cherish forever.”

Another devastated loved one left flowers carrying the message: “Bozzy bro – can’t believe it. We’ve lost part of the team. The laughs we had. My life won’t be the same knowing you’re not there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad