Woodhouse Mill crash Sheffield: Family tribute to victim Daniel McBride, killed in Retford Road collision

The family of Daniel McBride, killed in a car crash in Sheffield on Monday night, have issued a statement paying tribute to him

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST

Daniel’s son Stefan paid tribute to a "beloved father, brother, son and grandson" who died when the car he was driving hit parked vehicles after a short police pursuit.

Stefan McBride said: "It is with great sadness that we're paying tribute to the loss of a beloved father, brother, son and grandson, Daniel McBride, who died on Monday following a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield.

"We ask that people give our family privacy at this time whilst we grieve our loss together as a family. Daniel was a lovable character and will be missed dearly."

Family pictue of Daniel McBride. Photo : Family handout/PA WireFamily pictue of Daniel McBride. Photo : Family handout/PA Wire
Family pictue of Daniel McBride. Photo : Family handout/PA Wire

Bunches of flowers bearing messages have been left on the grass verge at the corner of Retford Road and Coalbrook Road, near Woodhouse Mill, by friends and loved ones coming to terms with the loss of the popular man.

Among them most moving of all was a short message among the flowers, which read: “To Dad. My heart is broken. Rest in eternal paradise.”

Another added: “Bozzy, Big cousin. Fly high – the memories we have I’ll cherish forever.”

Another devastated loved one left flowers carrying the message: “Bozzy bro – can’t believe it. We’ve lost part of the team. The laughs we had. My life won’t be the same knowing you’re not there.”

South Yorkshire Police yesterday confirmed a man in his 40s and from Sheffield had died in the crash, which they said happened yesterday, Monday, April 10, at around 11.05pm.

