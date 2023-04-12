Moving tributes and flowers have been left as a shrine to a Sheffeld man, known as ‘Bozzy’, who died in a tragic crash.

Bunches of flowers bearing messages have been left on the grass verge at the corner of Retford Road and Coalbrook Road, near Woodhouse Mill, by friends and loved ones coming to terms with the loss of the popular man, who was aged in his 40s.

Among them most moving of all was a short message among the flowers, which read: “To Dad. My heart is broken. Rest in eternal paradise.”

Another added: “Bozzy, Big cousin. Fly high – the memories we have I’ll cherish forever.”

Another devastated loved one left flowers carrying the message: “Bozzy bro – can’t believe it. We’ve lost part of the team. The laughs we had. My life won’t be the same knowing you’re not there.”

By this morning, well over a dozen bunches had appeared, in a section of the road that was closed off by police yesterday while they carried out investigations into the crash.

Fireworks were set off yesterday evening in tribute to the man who died, who has also been named online as 'Danny', as well as 'Bozzy'. Tributes online have described ‘Bozzy’ as a ‘top lad’ who they said would be ‘missed by loads’.

South Yorkshire Police yesterday confirmed a man in his 40s and from Sheffield had died in the crash, which they said happened yesterday, Monday, April 10, at around 11.05pm. Police said a black Mercedes was travelling along Retford Road, near the junction with Furnace Lane, when the driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police added that a mandatory referral had been made to the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). The road was closed throughout yesterday morning, with bus services diverted, while the police investigation continued.

Today, as well as the flowers, the impact of the crash on the street could still be seen, with a section of wall in front of a house knocked down, and the window in a door boarded up. One resident could be seen clearing up around the front of her house.

The bottom section of a damaged lamppost could also be seen, the top no longer there, along with a section of a car registration plate on the ground.

