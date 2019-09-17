Woman arrested and two knives seized after police incident in Sheffield street

A woman was arrested after police officers called to a Sheffield street by concerned residents found two knives.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 10:36 am
Updated 2 minutes ago

Officers were deployed to Vincent Road, Sharrow, after reports of a woman with a knife in the street.

CRIME: Boy attacked by man in car in South Yorkshire village

The city centre response team and Sharrow neighbourhood team members responded to the alarm and found a woman nearby.

Vincent Road, Sharrow

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Police cordon lifted in Sheffield park after enquiries following discovery of body

Two knives were also found and seized.

LATEST: Foul play ruled out after man fell from moving car on busy road in Sheffield

An arrest was then made.

Acting Sergeant Ben Brown said: “There was an incident on Vincent Road, in which a report was made of a female with a knife in the street.

“The city centre response team along with the Sharrow neighbourhood team attended and located a female nearby.

“A search was conducted and a large knife was recovered along with a knife dropped at the scene.

“A female was subsequently arrested and taken to custody.“Thankfully, due to the rapid response from officers, no one was harmed in this incident and two potential deadly weapons were recovered.”Anyone with information or footage of the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.