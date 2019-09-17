Woman arrested and two knives seized after police incident in Sheffield street
A woman was arrested after police officers called to a Sheffield street by concerned residents found two knives.
Officers were deployed to Vincent Road, Sharrow, after reports of a woman with a knife in the street.
The city centre response team and Sharrow neighbourhood team members responded to the alarm and found a woman nearby.
Two knives were also found and seized.
An arrest was then made.
Acting Sergeant Ben Brown said: “There was an incident on Vincent Road, in which a report was made of a female with a knife in the street.
“The city centre response team along with the Sharrow neighbourhood team attended and located a female nearby.
“A search was conducted and a large knife was recovered along with a knife dropped at the scene.
“A female was subsequently arrested and taken to custody.“Thankfully, due to the rapid response from officers, no one was harmed in this incident and two potential deadly weapons were recovered.”Anyone with information or footage of the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.