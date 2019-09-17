Boy attacked by man in car in South Yorkshire village
A boy walking his dog in a South Yorkshire village was attacked by a man in a car after a near collision.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident in the High Bank Lane area of Thurlstone, Barnsley, in which a 17-year-old boy was attacked while he was out walking his dog last Sunday.
It is reported that a car passed the boy, only narrowly avoiding a collision, and the teenager ‘jumped out of the way and waved his hand’.
The male driver of the car is then reported to have jumped out of the vehicle and attacked the boy, leaving him with facial injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 14/140234/19.