Boy attacked by man in car in South Yorkshire village

A boy walking his dog in a South Yorkshire village was attacked by a man in a car after a near collision.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 06:49 am
Updated 3 minutes ago

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident in the High Bank Lane area of Thurlstone, Barnsley, in which a 17-year-old boy was attacked while he was out walking his dog last Sunday.

POLICE: Body of man found in Sheffield park

It is reported that a car passed the boy, only narrowly avoiding a collision, and the teenager ‘jumped out of the way and waved his hand’.

A boy was attacked in Thurlstone, Barnsley, last Sunday

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CRIME: Sheffield sex attacker's jail term extended for trolling victim online

The male driver of the car is then reported to have jumped out of the vehicle and attacked the boy, leaving him with facial injuries.

COURT: Doncaster dad jailed for beating man who had sex in the same room as his sleeping nine-year-old son

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 14/140234/19.