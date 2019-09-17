Foul play ruled out after man fell from moving car on busy road in Sheffield
Foul play has been ruled out by police officers investigating an incident in which a man fell from a moving car on a busy Sheffield road.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 09:33 am
Updated 6 minutes ago
Officers were called to Derek Dooley Way at 10.15am yesterday to reports that a man had fallen from a moving car on the outbound carriageway near Furnival Road.
Derek Dooley Way was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Today, South Yorkshire Police said: “This is a non-crime incident and the man involved is being treated in hospital.
“He was taken to the Northern General with a head injury.”