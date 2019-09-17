Police cordon lifted in Sheffield park after enquiries following discovery of body

A police cordon put in place in a Sheffield park following the discovery of a body has now been lifted.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 10:02 am
Updated 7 minutes ago
Concord Park, Shiregreen

Officers taped off part of Concord Park, Shiregreen, yesterday after a member of the public discovered a body at around 7.30am.

The 49-year-old man had been reported missing to South Yorkshire Police at 3am that day.

His family was made aware of the discovery yesterday.

A tent was erected where the body was found yesterday and enquiries were carried out at the scene but South Yorkshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the cordon has been removed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The scene has been released and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A file has been prepared for the coroner.”