A woman has been arrested following a crash on the A57 this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash scene at around 2.30pm today following a collision near Coisley Hill roundabout.

It is reported that a Mazda was involved in the incident.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly refusing to provide a breath sample.

She was taken into police custody following the collision.

Despite emergency services attending the scene, the A57 has not been closed, and vehicles are still able to pass through the area.