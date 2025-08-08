Suspected drug dealer arrested after police raid in Shiregreen, Sheffield

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested in Sheffield after a police raid.

On Thursday, August 7, officers from the Wincobank, Firth Park and Shiregreen Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Shiregreen.

Police raided a house in Shiregreen | SYP

During the operation, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

A woman in her 30s was also interviewed under caution in relation to the same suspected offences.

South Yorkshire Police said the action was part of ongoing efforts by the neighbourhood team to disrupt drug-related activity in the area and protect local communities from its harmful impact.

Officers say intelligence from members of the public plays a vital role in tackling drug crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, reporting online, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.