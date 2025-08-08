The National Crime Agency (NCA) has now taken over an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers, following a request from the force itself.

The probe, initially being carried out by SYP’s Major Crime Team under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), will now be led by officers from Operation Stovewood, the NCA’s long-running investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

The move comes after concerns were raised by survivors and others about SYP’s role in investigating its own former officers.

The allegations relate to some of the most serious claims to emerge since the Rotherham grooming scandal - first brought to national attention over a decade ago.

In a recent article published by the BBC, five survivors claimed they were sexually abused by former SYP officers during the same period they were being targeted by grooming gangs.

A further 25 women alleged that officers either enabled abuse or failed to act.

All 30 women are protected by anonymity laws.

SYP Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett, the gold commander for Operation Stovewood, said concerns about the force leading the investigation had created a narrative “centred on the force, and not the victim survivors.”

“This fails to align with a truly victim-centred investigation,” she said.

“I am also mindful there is a chance that some victim survivors may be suffering in silence and unwilling to make a report as a result of SYP’s involvement.

“It is for these reasons that I have asked the NCA to take ownership of this operational work.”

She added that while the decision was not a reflection on the capability of her officers, it was essential to recognise the lasting harm survivors continue to experience.

“Today’s force, including the officers and staff who have been directly involved in this investigation, are appalled by the nature of the allegations which have come to light,” she said.

Assistant Chief Constable Barnett confirmed the force's ongoing commitment to conducting this work, on behalf of the victim survivors, with professionalism.

Philip Marshall, head of Operation Stovewood, for the NCA said: “Though our investigation will be independent of South Yorkshire Police, we will work closely with the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure that victims receive the best service and support as the investigation is transferred to us.”

He encouraged any further victims, or anyone with relevant information, to contact the NCA’s 24-hour phoneline or email the investigation team.

The IOPC is the police complaints watchdog for England and Wales. In a statement, the bdy confirmed that it first began its investigation in October 2024, after SYP referred a complaint.

Officers from SYP’s Major Crime Team had been investigating under the IOPC’s direction, resulting in the arrest of three former officers.

The watchdog said it had no concerns about a conflict of interest, noting that none of the SYP officers involved in the investigation had links to those under scrutiny or were involved in previous operations such as Operation Linden.

However, it said the move to the NCA could provide “further reassurance.”

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Victim-survivors are always at the centre of our investigations and it’s extremely important that they have trust and confidence in the investigation.

“We recognise the concerns that have been raised by some about SYP investigating serious complaints relating to former SYP officers and we want to ensure that any victim-survivors feel able to come forward with complaints about former SYP officers.”

Responding to the joint decision, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Victims and survivors should always be our priority. They deserve to feel heard, believed, and supported, and they must have confidence in the people and systems that are there to make sure justice is done.

“That’s why it was right that who leads the investigation into these allegations was kept under review, and why I’m pleased that SYP, the IOPC and the NCA have listened to the concerns of those young women who have come forward to talk about their experiences.”

He said the decision reflects the need for victims to have complete trust in any investigation process, to ensure no doubts remain over the outcome.

He also added that they would remain closely involved with the ongoing investigations, and continue advocating to ensure victims and survivors receive the support they need throughout.

Anyone affected by these issues is encouraged to contact the Independent Sexual Violence Service on 01226 320140 or visit www.syisva.org.uk .

Operation Stovewood remains one of the UK’s largest investigations into non-recent child sexual abuse, with dozens of offenders prosecuted and hundreds of survivors supported since its launch in 2014.