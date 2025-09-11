A stroll up Wincobank Hill starts on Jenkin Road on a paved path among trees where kestrels soar. A useful signboard informs the visitor it has been a ‘point of defence for local people for over 2,500 years’.

That includes those from the Iron Age, the Romans and the British Army who set up anti-aircraft guns to protect the many steelworks making arms in the First and Second World Wars.

The reason why they chose this spot is revealed after half-a-mile at a clearing with a dizzying view down over Meadowhall, Forgemasters, Ikea and the Arena.

The longer you stand there the more you can see.

Pressing on, and walking gently downhill, a second vantage point with a bench is reached, which faces the city centre and the western hills and is famous for its sunsets.

As this is an oasis of greenery in an urban setting, there is a constant hum of activity from the valley below. But it all adds to the uniqueness of the experience.

You can make a loop of it via the old allotments, or head back to the start.

It is just five minutes from here to Meadowhall if you want a day of contrasting experiences.

Wincobank Hill The 'sunset' bench with amazing views on Wincobank Hill.

Woods Dense oak woodland teeming with wildlife on Wincobank Hill.