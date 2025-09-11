Sheffield City Council has issued a statement six days after travellers set up camp in a popular Sheffield park.

The authority said it had made contact with the group who arrived on Wincobank Common on Friday, September 5.

Officials attended again on Wednesday, September 10 “to speak to the group and check on their welfare.”

A spokesperson said: “We will continue to liaise with the group until a solution is found.”

South Yorkshire Police said the force was called to reports of criminal damage at Jenkin Road, Wincobank, on Friday evening.

They added: “Officers attended the location and spoke to a group who had entered the grounds of Wincobank Common.

“Officers are working with Sheffield City Council’s environment team in relation to this. No evidence of an offence was found, and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Some eight caravans, and cars and pick-ups, have pitched up on Wincobank Common after allegedly breaking a lock on a gate to get in.

Locals have expressed dismay at rubbish and an area apparently being used as a latrine.

It comes after travellers parked on the Common for five days in July.

At that time, Councillor Mark Rusling, for Shiregreen and Brightside, said the site would be “secured” after they left.

In a Facebook post he wrote: “I’m aware that a group of travellers have parked their caravans on Wincobank Common. Council officers, our local police and I are working to move the group ASAP.

“Police and environmental health officers have attended the site. I know that there is a lot of waste which is not acceptable.

“The group have been given a deadline of Friday to move on, which they have accepted. Officers will clear the site when the group have moved. The site will be secured.”

Earlier this week he wrote he was in touch with the police and parks officers to get this resolved as quickly as possible.

He added: “We’re pushing for stronger barriers as well as clearly the current ones haven’t worked.”