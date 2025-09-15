Sheffield travellers: Council gives update on Wincobank site amid 'disgraceful amount of waste'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:45 BST
Sheffield City Council has given an update on travellers in a popular park amid a “disgraceful amount of waste.”

The authority confirmed the camp was still set up at Wincobank Common, 12 days after some eight caravans, cars and pick-ups arrived.

It is hoped they will leave by this evening, Monday, September 15, a council spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Travellers on Wincobank Common.placeholder image
Travellers on Wincobank Common. | nw

Locals have expressed dismay at rubbish strewn around the camp and an area apparently being used as a latrine.

It is the second traveller site set up on the Common since July.

Councillor Mark Rusling for Shiregreen and Brightside said police and council officers had been working every day to “get the travellers off the common and to return it to its previous state.”

He posted: “Those conversations have not been easy but that is what needs to happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A path near the camp on Wincobank Common has been used as a toilet.placeholder image
A path near the camp on Wincobank Common has been used as a toilet. | nw

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

”We know as well that there is a disgraceful amount of waste and that will be removed.

“I have asked for actions to be taken to make sure that this does not happen again.

“The Common is for the whole Wincobank community and Coun Dawn Dale and I will work to make sure it remains that way.”

Related topics:SheffieldCouncilCommunityRubbish
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice