Sheffield City Council has given an update on travellers in a popular park amid a “disgraceful amount of waste.”

The authority confirmed the camp was still set up at Wincobank Common, 12 days after some eight caravans, cars and pick-ups arrived.

It is hoped they will leave by this evening, Monday, September 15, a council spokesperson said.

Travellers on Wincobank Common. | nw

Locals have expressed dismay at rubbish strewn around the camp and an area apparently being used as a latrine.

It is the second traveller site set up on the Common since July.

Councillor Mark Rusling for Shiregreen and Brightside said police and council officers had been working every day to “get the travellers off the common and to return it to its previous state.”

He posted: “Those conversations have not been easy but that is what needs to happen.

A path near the camp on Wincobank Common has been used as a toilet. | nw

”We know as well that there is a disgraceful amount of waste and that will be removed.

“I have asked for actions to be taken to make sure that this does not happen again.

“The Common is for the whole Wincobank community and Coun Dawn Dale and I will work to make sure it remains that way.”