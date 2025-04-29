William: Missing boy last seen at his Shrewsbury home two days ago may be in Sheffield, say police
16-year-old William was reported missing at around 11pm on Sunday (April 27, 2025) at around 11pm from his home in Shrewsbury, Shropshire in the West Midlands.
West Mercia Police has today (Tuesday, April 29, 2025) launched an appeal to find William, and say they believe he could be in a number of areas - including Sheffield.
A spokesperson said: “He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue gilet and blue DC trainers, although it is a possibility that he has changed clothes since.
“William is described as around 5’8” tall, of a slim-medium build.
“He has brown hair, short on the sides, with a side parting.
“Officers believe he could be in the Sheffield area of South Yorkshire.
“He also has links to Birmingham and Walsall in the West Midlands.”
Anyone who sees William or has information on his whereabouts is asked to please call 01743 264825.
