Wicker Sheffield: Properties evacuated on major city street after concerns about possible gas leak
The major Sheffield road was also closed by police after reports of the potential gas leak were received.
Properties on a major Sheffield road were evacuated this afternoon, over concerns about a potential gas leak.
The gas leak was reported to have originated from a property on The Wicker, near Sheffield city centre, earlier today (Wednesday, December 6, 2023).
A section of the busy road was also closed by South Yorkshire Police.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of concern for safety today (6 December) at 11.21am at a property on the Wicker, Sheffield.
"It was reported that there was a possible gas leak from inside a property.
"Officers and the fire service attended. A small evacuation of the surrounding properties were carried out as a safety precaution.
"Upon further inspection from a gas engineer, the leak was not deemed dangerous and the incident was stood down.