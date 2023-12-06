The major Sheffield road was also closed by police after reports of the potential gas leak were received.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Properties on a major Sheffield road were evacuated this afternoon, over concerns about a potential gas leak.

The gas leak was reported to have originated from a property on The Wicker, near Sheffield city centre, earlier today (Wednesday, December 6, 2023).

The Wicker near to Sheffield city centre has been closed by offices, a spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said a few moments ago (Wednesday, December 6, 2023).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of the busy road was also closed by South Yorkshire Police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of concern for safety today (6 December) at 11.21am at a property on the Wicker, Sheffield.

"It was reported that there was a possible gas leak from inside a property.

"Officers and the fire service attended. A small evacuation of the surrounding properties were carried out as a safety precaution.