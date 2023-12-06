Apple Store: Boy, 14, among three charged over £17,000 iPhones theft at Meadowhall, after McDonald's arrests
Two of the stolen phones were tracked and three people were arrested at a McDonald's restaurant near Sheffield station
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 14-year-old boy is among three people who have been charged after iPhones worth £17,000 were reportedly stolen from Meadowhall.
Police said they were called on Monday, December 4, at around 5pm, to reports that 19 of the phones had been taken from the Apple Store at the Sheffield shopping centre.
South Yorkshire Police said a group of six offenders had reportedly entered the store and grabbed the phones, before fleeing.
Officers, working with Apple staff, managed to track two of the stolen phones to a location near Sheffield train station.
British Transport Police were called to assist and three people were arrested at the nearby McDonald's on Farm Road.
The Meadowhall theft is believed to be linked to an incident the previous day, Sunday, December 3, in which items worth around £10,000 were stolen from an Apple Store in Exeter.
Sorinsava Rostas, 21, of no fixed abode, and Ramir Rostas, 18, also of no fixed abode, have been charged with two counts of theft and remanded before appearing in court later today, Wednesday, December 6.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with two counts of left and released on bail.