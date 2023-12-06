Two of the stolen phones were tracked and three people were arrested at a McDonald's restaurant near Sheffield station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy is among three people who have been charged after iPhones worth £17,000 were reportedly stolen from Meadowhall.

Police said they were called on Monday, December 4, at around 5pm, to reports that 19 of the phones had been taken from the Apple Store at the Sheffield shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people have been charged after £17,000 worth of iPhones were reportedly stolen from the Apple Store at Meadowhall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said a group of six offenders had reportedly entered the store and grabbed the phones, before fleeing.

Officers, working with Apple staff, managed to track two of the stolen phones to a location near Sheffield train station.

British Transport Police were called to assist and three people were arrested at the nearby McDonald's on Farm Road.

The Meadowhall theft is believed to be linked to an incident the previous day, Sunday, December 3, in which items worth around £10,000 were stolen from an Apple Store in Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorinsava Rostas, 21, of no fixed abode, and Ramir Rostas, 18, also of no fixed abode, have been charged with two counts of theft and remanded before appearing in court later today, Wednesday, December 6.