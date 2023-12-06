Homeless and Rootless at Christmas returns to Victoria Hall for 2023
Charity Homeless and Rootless at Christmas will be at the city centre venue’s Lower Hall - via the George Street entrance - every day between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, offering a free, safe and warm day shelter for all homeless men and women from 8.30am to 2.30pm.
Breakfasts will be served from 8.30am to 10am and lunches from 12 noon to1.30pm with a takeaway meal for tea for all guests.
The charity will also have a hairdresser, podiatrist and clothing store available, all free of charge.
And there will be a first chance for visitors to make use of the Lower Hall’s recently improved toilet and shower facilities.
The Victoria Hall is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.
“We are delighted that the Victoria Hall is able once again to welcome HARC to welcome people to our Lower Hall at a time when nobody should be alone,” said Foundry Sheffield chief executive Rose Durant.
“Being right at the centre of the city means that the building is ideally placed to provide this sort of service and we know that our facilities will be extremely well used and appreciated.
“We want people to know this building as a true hub that reflects a changing society and works we have recently has done on our Lower Hall to improve toilet and shower facilities should create an even better atmosphere for the people who are using these services at this most difficult time of the year for the vulnerable and lonely.
“Our Sunday Centre already provides food and support to the city's homeless communities on a Sunday afternoon and our facilities are also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.”
To find out more about the The Foundry Sheffield and the full range of activities being offered at the Victoria Hall throughout the Christmas period visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org