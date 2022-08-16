Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly two dozen firefighters were at Wharncliffe Woods, near Oughtibridge, at the height of the blaze, and fire some crews remain on the scene today.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said this morning that most of its fire engines left last night – however the fire is still smouldering so it has three fire engines there this morning.

Smoke rising from the fire at the Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge. Firefighters remain at the scene of a serious Sheffield woodland fire today for a third day. PIcture: Blue Ball Inn Worrall

The fire service has yet to say what they believe caused the as the incident is still on-going.

A spokesman told the Star firefighter were still hosing the area down, and were doing so in difficult circumstances, as access to the area of the woods where the fire started was is limited.

It is just a single track, and crews cannot get the fire engines to the fire, meaning officers have to carry hoses and water. They have a specialist wildfire unit, which operates a type of 4x4 buggy, which helps with the work.

A firefighter tackling the blaze at Wharncliffe Woods, near Oughtibridge, Sheffield, which has been burning since Sunday. Pic: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Firefighters were initially called called at 2.10pm on Sunday to the fire, and at its height there were four fire engines and a wildfire unit – around 20 firefighters – involved in tackling it.