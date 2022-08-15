Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly two dozen firefighters remain at Wharncliffe Woods, near Oughtibridge, this morning, and are expected to remain there all day, according to fire service bosses.

The picture shows the orange glow of the flames lighting up the black of the night late on Sunday, as the fire continued to burn.

This picture shows the fire last night

Pictures taken from near the scene this morning show smoke still rising from Wharncliffe Woods as fire crews continue to work on the site to stop the fire.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said this morning: “We remain at the wildfire in Wharncliffe Woods, Oughtibridge, as the fire continues to burn.

"We were called at 2.10pm yesterday (Sunday, August 14) and at its height there were four fire engines and a wildfire unit (around 20 firefighters) involved in tackling the fire.

"There remains three fire engines, a water bowser and a wildfire unit, so again around 20 firefighters, on scene this morning. It’s estimated around 20,000 square metres of woodland has been on fire.

PIcture shows the smoke this morning

"The fire is largely surrounded and under control but it’s a large area, so crews will likely be there all day.”

It has also been revealed that there was another grass fire last night which firefighters were called to, at Skye Edge.

They were called to a fire in the open on Skye Edge Avenue at 7.52pm on Sunday. This was around 50 square metres of grassland on fire, and was dealt with by 8.46pm.

PIcture shows firefighters at the scene. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

It has not yet been announced what has caused the fires.

But they come after firefighters across South Yorkshire last week urged people to be extra careful during the heatwave, and to stop having garden bonfires during the period of extreme heat, refrain from taking disposable BBQs out and to ensure they did not leave rubbish – especially glass bottles – lying around. Glass bottles can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires.

“During periods of intense heat the ground becomes so dry – this means that fires are easier to start and will spread so much quicker,” said area manager Matt Gillatt, head of the joint fire and police community safety department.