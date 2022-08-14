Crews were called to the fire in Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge today, Sunday, August 14, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had been ‘getting a lot of calls about this one’.
“We've got four fire engines in attendance plus one of our wildfire vehicles,” it added, in an update issued just before 7pm.
“Please avoid the area if you can!”
