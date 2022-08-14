Sheffield fire: Crews tackle blaze in Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge as heatwave continues

Firefighters have asked people to ‘avoid the area’ as they tackle a large blaze in Sheffield on one of the hottest days of the year.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 7:29 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 7:29 pm

Crews were called to the fire in Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge today, Sunday, August 14, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had been ‘getting a lot of calls about this one’.

“We've got four fire engines in attendance plus one of our wildfire vehicles,” it added, in an update issued just before 7pm.

“Please avoid the area if you can!”

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge, Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Police incident Woodhouse Sheffield: Two men and a woman injured after large fig...

Weather: Heavy rain set to lash Sheffield as Met Office extends thunderstorm warnings until Tuesday

South Yorkshire Fire and RescueSheffieldWeatherMet Office