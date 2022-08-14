Sheffield fire: Video shows firefighters battling blaze at Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge

This was the scene this evening as firefighters battled a blaze which broke out in Sheffield on one of the hottest days of the year.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 10:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 10:01 pm

Twitter user @KeiraVirgo shared this video footage with The Star showing crews fighting the fire in Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge.

She said: “There is a lot of ash on balconies close by. It had spread to several areas from what I could tell. Part of it was in a residential area and then spots on the green as in the video.”

Firefighters at Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge in Sheffield (photo by @KeiraVirgo on Twitter)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had been ‘getting a lot of calls about this one’.

“We've got four fire engines in attendance plus one of our wildfire vehicles,” it added, in an update issued just before 7pm.

“Please avoid the area if you can!”

It is one of a number of fires the service has been called out to during the latest heatwave which began on Thursday, with temperatures exceeding 30C.

