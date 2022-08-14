Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twitter user @KeiraVirgo shared this video footage with The Star showing crews fighting the fire in Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge.

She said: “There is a lot of ash on balconies close by. It had spread to several areas from what I could tell. Part of it was in a residential area and then spots on the green as in the video.”

Firefighters at Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge in Sheffield (photo by @KeiraVirgo on Twitter)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had been ‘getting a lot of calls about this one’.

“We've got four fire engines in attendance plus one of our wildfire vehicles,” it added, in an update issued just before 7pm.

“Please avoid the area if you can!”