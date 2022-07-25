School dinner lady Julianne Mansell’s home on Hamilton Road, in Maltby, was overcome by a fire which left it burned to a shell, leaving the family homeless and with only the clothes they had been standing in.

Julianne and her three children had been out when the fire started – but she was horrified when she returned to the house to see it in flames.

A devastated mum lost three pets and all her family photos in a shocking fire that gripped her home during last week’s heatwave. PIcture shows the devastation to the house caused by the fire

Now her brother, John, has set up a crowdfunding page to try to help her back on her feet.

Log onto GoFundMe to donate.

He said his sister, niece and two nephews lost everything in the house fire.

He said: “The fire was started outside on a small piece of waste ground next to her house. With the dry hot weather it quickly spread and took hold of her house killing her kitten, rabbit and dog. She’s lost all her possessions and has nothing left. Luckily, and thank God, her and the children were out.”

The inferno left only the brick shell of the building. The stairs and the roof have gone. He said even the cooker and the fridge melted in the intense heat last Tuesday.

John wants to also raise awareness of what all the people in that row of houses have lost, not just his sister, currently living with her mum.

He said: “People need beds and furniture. Julianne has lost everything she owned.

“People have been really kind, donating things like children’s clothes and food. Morrisons brought round food for the families when they heard what happened.

“Julianne is still in a state of shock after what happened.

“I think losing the pets has been the most upsetting thing for her. She had her dog for five years.

“She has also lost all her children’s baby photos. We’re trying to put together what we have and get them printed for her. I don’t think the loss of valuables has even crossed her mind.

“It’s gutting – what happened has ripped her apart. She had to stand outside the house while it was ablaze knowing what was inside.