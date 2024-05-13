West Street: This is why trams were suspended on major Sheffield city centre street

By Sarah Marshall, Alastair Ulke
Published 13th May 2024, 15:32 BST
Part of the busy road was blocked, after police were called to the scene.

This was the scene on a major road in Sheffield city centre, following an incident that led to tram services being suspended.

This was the scene on West Street, Sheffield city centre, after an incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Alastair Ulke This was the scene on West Street, Sheffield city centre, after an incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Alastair Ulke
This was the scene on West Street, Sheffield city centre, after an incident earlier this afternoon. Picture: Alastair Ulke

The Star visited the scene this afternoon (Monday, May 13, 2024), and found a beige Honda vehicle within the area of the road being blocked off by police cars, near to the junction with Rockingham Street.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson for Supertram, South Yorkshire's Transport initially said that the vehicle had been involved in a ‘non tram RTC (road traffic collision),’ adding that both Yellow and Blue route services were ‘cancelled between Cathedral and Shalesmoor until further notice’.

They have now confirmed that the vehicle had actually ‘broken down,’ and has now been moved out of the way, allowing the tram service to resume as normal.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

