Ban on sex offenders changing their name to become law after campaign from Rotherham MP Sarah Champion
The Government are set to introduce a change to the law, banning sex offenders from changing their names without police approval, after a Rotherham MP drew attention to the issue.
Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, along with the Safeguarding Alliance, has been campaigning for more than three years for the Government to address what Ms Champion terms as a 'significant safeguarding loophole’.
Ms Champion says the loophole allows registered sex offenders (RSOs) to change their identity without the knowledge of the police, disappear under the radar and, in some cases, secure a clean DBS check under their new name.
A spokesperson for Ms Champion previously explained: "Although it is illegal for registered sex offenders to change their personal details without informing the police within three days, currently the onus remains on the offender to tell the police if there is a change in their information and many simply don't do it."
The government has now confirmed the ban will be brought in, in a letter to Ms Champion, which she shared on social media.
Ms Champion said: “My mind is slightly blown - Government have accepted my legal amendments to ban Registered Sex Offenders from changing their name to avoid detection. Huge congrats to all the victims & survivors.”
Following campaigning by Ms Champion, the measure was initially announced by the then Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, and further details have now been set out in the letter from Laura Farris MP, Minister for Victims and Safeguarding.
The letter, dated May 9, 2024, states that change in the law will give the police the power to prevent RSOs from changing their name, without the police’s prior approval, on official documents, namely UK passports, driving licences and immigration documents.
Police will be able to use the power on RSOs of ‘particular concern,’ and will issue notices to such individuals, prohibiting them from changing their name without police approval.
Ms Farris said breaching the notice will carry a maximum prison sentence of five years’ imprisonment.
She said: “If a registered sex offender has received a notice and fails to seek the police's approval prior to applying for a change of name on an identity document, they will be committing a criminal offence, subject to a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.”
Ms Farris added: “The measures outlined above will complement existing systems and processes that prevent RSOs from obtaining clean DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) certificates or passports in names previously unknown to the authorities to gain access to vulnerable people.