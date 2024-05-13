Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two arrests were made

Police have provided an update on the condition of a man who suffered facial injuries, during the course of a late-night incident at a Sheffield car wash.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 11.24pm on Friday night (May 10, 2024) to reports of a break-in at a premises on Archer Road in Millhouses, Sheffield.

The cordon was in place around the Express Hand Car Wash on Archer Road, Millhouses, opposite the entrance to Millhouses Sainsbury’s for several hours on Saturday (May 11), following an incident in which a man suffered facial injuries. Picture: Tim Hopkinson Picture: Tim Hopkinson

Officers dispatched to the scene found a man in his 20s with facial injuries, for which he was taken to hospital for treatment, before being discharged.

Speaking to The Star today (Monday, May 13, 2024), South Yorkshire Police has now provided an update on the condition of the man injured.

“The victim is continuing to recover at home after being discharged from hospital,” a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.

A 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH, following the incident.

Both men have now been released on police bail, pending further enquiries, the SYP spokesperson said.

A police cordon was in place around the Express Hand Car Wash on the road, opposite the entrance to Millhouses Sainsbury’s, for several hours on Saturday (May 11) while police continued their work.

An increased police presence could also be seen in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact police on 101.

You can also submit information online via the police’s website: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us

Please quote incident number 1,212 of May 10, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.