This magical picture of police dog Chase was taken by a South Yorkshire Police officer working a night shift.

This gorgeous image of South Yorkshire Police dog, Chase, is just one of thousands taken as the Northern Lights danced over Sheffield, and much of the UK.

This spectacular picture, showing the silhouette of the patrolling pooch against the magical backdrop of the aurora borealis, was taken by officers working on South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit on Friday night (May 10), as a geomagnetic storm erupted, creating the best show of the Northern Lights in the UK for 20 years.

“Our General Purpose Dog PD Chase and his handler managed to catch a glimpse while working a night shift!

“But, that's not all they caught! PD Chase also detained a man in Barnsley on suspicion of firearms and stalking offences,” a spokesperson for the Unit said on social media.

Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were also seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible on Friday, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Scores of people were hoping to catch a glimpse of the natural light show last too, with many heading out to the Peak District and rural areas in anticipation.

However, people were left disappointed when they failed to see the aurora borealis.

Channel 4 weather presenter, Liam Dutton, has provided an explanation, and has also outlined the possibilities of seeing it tonight, as geomagnetic activity increases.

