Police have now issued an update following two back-to-back incidents on a major road through Sheffield city centre.

West Street was closed for two periods last night (Saturday, March 16, 2024), with just a 10 minute gap in between.

South Yorkshire Police has now provided some information on the two incidents.

A spokesperson told The Star: "Police were called to a concern for safety incident involving a man on a roof on West Street.

"This was called into us at around 6.15pm and he came down at around 7.30pm. He was taken to hospital for treatment for non-serious injuries.

"A short time later, at around 7.40pm, a woman suffered a medical episode at a bar on West Street.

"This was dealt with by the ambulance service.

"The two incidents together will be the reason for the high volume of emergency services presence in the area."