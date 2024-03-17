Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A search is underway to find a missing 13-year-old boy who is 'known to the South Yorkshire area' and may have travelled here.

Brandon Paling, 13, was last seen in Todmorden, West Yorkshire at just after 7.30pm on Friday, March 15, 2024.

13-year-old missing boy Brandon may have travelled to Sheffield, police have said

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is known to South Yorkshire including Sheffield Rotherham and Barnsley so he may have travelled there."

They added: "He is described as a white male, wearing a Zavetti Canada black jumper, a black body warner with black bag and black tracksuit bottoms and trainers."

South Yorkshire Police also issued an appeal to find Brandon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in which they said he had been reported missing after last being seen on Churchfield in Barnsley on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The force subsequently confirmed he had been 'found safe and well' on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2024.