Brandon Paling: Boy, 13, reported missing again as police say he may be in Sheffield
A search is underway to find a missing 13-year-old boy who is 'known to the South Yorkshire area' and may have travelled here.
Brandon Paling, 13, was last seen in Todmorden, West Yorkshire at just after 7.30pm on Friday, March 15, 2024.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is known to South Yorkshire including Sheffield Rotherham and Barnsley so he may have travelled there."
They added: "He is described as a white male, wearing a Zavetti Canada black jumper, a black body warner with black bag and black tracksuit bottoms and trainers."
South Yorkshire Police also issued an appeal to find Brandon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in which they said he had been reported missing after last being seen on Churchfield in Barnsley on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
The force subsequently confirmed he had been 'found safe and well' on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Anyone who knows where Brandon is, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the Live Chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 496 of March 16, 2024.
