South Yorkshire's most wanted: 17 men police want to speak to urgently

2 . WANTED: Ryan Haddington

Ryan Haddington, 34, is wanted in connection with a robbery at a business in the Handsworth area of Sheffield in August 2023. Posting on March 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Haddington and we now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying. "Haddington is described as a white man who is around 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build. He has short, thin blond/brown hair and some light stubble for facial hair. "He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck which says '666'. Haddington is known to frequent various areas of Sheffield as well as Ingoldmells and Skegness in Lincolnshire. "Have you seen Haddington?" If you can help, please call police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/151504/23 when you get in touch. If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999.