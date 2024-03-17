South Yorkshire's most wanted: 17 men police want to speak to urgently

The 17 men pictured here are wanted by detectives investigating a series of crimes, some dating back years.
They are all believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘wost wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
1. South Yorkshre's most wanted
Top row, left to right: Ryan Haddington; Alex Milligan; Christopher Stewart; Lewis Ringrose; Ricky Roberts and Craig Lee. Middle row, left to right: James Maughan; Andi Trokthi; Eljaso Cela' Mateo Cela and Liam Jones. Bottom row, left to right: ; Nasir Ali; Sonny Ibe; Loi Le; John Eric Wells; Mohammed Anwaar and Ahmed Farrah
2. WANTED: Ryan Haddington
Ryan Haddington, 34, is wanted in connection with a robbery at a business in the Handsworth area of Sheffield in August 2023.
Posting on March 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Haddington and we now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying.
"Haddington is described as a white man who is around 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build. He has short, thin blond/brown hair and some light stubble for facial hair.
"He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck which says '666'.
Haddington is known to frequent various areas of Sheffield as well as Ingoldmells and Skegness in Lincolnshire.
"Have you seen Haddington?"
If you can help, please call police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/151504/23 when you get in touch. If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999.
3. WANTED: Alex Milligan
Alex Milligan, aged 32, from the Totley area of Sheffield, is wanted in connection with a breach of bail conditions, stalking and threats to kill. Posting on March 12, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Milligan recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"Milligan has links to the Mosborough, Birley and Swallownest areas and is known to frequent the Kwik Fit on City Road.
"If you see Milligan, please do not approach him but instead call 999."
Please quote investigation number 14/33536/24 when you get in touch.
4. WANTED: Christopher Stewart
Christopher Stewart, aged 23, of Kirkhouse Green, is wanted in connection with reports of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GMH), attempted GBH, stalking and threats to commit damage dating between November 2023 and February 2024.
Posting on March 6, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Stewart is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"He is described as a white man, 6ft 1ins tall, with short brown hair and a clean shaven face.
"If you see Stewart, please do not approach him but instead call 999." Please quote incident number 994 of 1 March 2024 when you get in touch.