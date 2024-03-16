West Street: Major Sheffield city centre road re-opens following two back-to-back incidents
A major road through Sheffield city centre has now re-opened, following two back-to-back incidents.
West Street was first closed by police at around 6.50pm tonight (Saturday, March 16, 2024).
After the road re-opened for a brief period, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said: 'it appears there is now a second incident on the road, which is preventing trams from operating'.
Police and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
The road has now re-opened.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.