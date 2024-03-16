West Street: Major Sheffield city centre road re-opens following two back-to-back incidents

Two incidents on the road caused disruption earlier this evening.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 16th Mar 2024, 20:08 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 20:08 GMT
A major road through Sheffield city centre has now re-opened, following two back-to-back incidents.

West Street was first closed by police at around 6.50pm tonight (Saturday, March 16, 2024).

West Street was first closed by police at around 6.50pm tonight (Saturday, March 16, 2024). After the road re-opened for a brief period, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said 'it appears there is now a second incident on the road, which is preventing trams from operating'
After the road re-opened for a brief period, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said: 'it appears there is now a second incident on the road, which is preventing trams from operating'.

Police and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The road has now re-opened.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

