'We're all Wednesday, we're all Bradley," an Owls fan has said, as money raised through a fundraiser she set up in memory of a beloved Sunderland AFC supporter reached £9,770.

Leanne Wood created the fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity set up after six-year-old Bradley lost his battle to cancer aged just six, in the wake of an alleged incident at Hillsborough stadium on Friday (September 29, 2023) that took place after SWFC lost 3-0 to Sunderland in a Championship fixture.

Two men, aged 31 and 27, were arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of outraging public decency and remain in police custody this afternoon (Sunday, October 1, 2023).

Leanne, a proud member of the Sheffield Wednesday Women’s Supporters Group, said: "Bradley’s story completely shook the footballing community across the country, no matter what club you support or where you live, Bradley brought it to a standstill."

And after learning of the alleged conduct at Hillsborough on Friday, Leanne said she felt like she 'actively wanted to do something about it' and so she put the 'idea of a fundraiser across to the amazing members of the SWFC Women’s Supporters Group' who backed her all the way. You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Leanne added: "Sheffield Wednesday fans have really come together to show their support and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of that."

"The Sheffield Wednesday fan base and the people of Sheffield are really good people and I think the response to the fundraiser shows that.

"I didn’t want this incident to reflect on us as a whole and the most important thing in all of this is Bradley’s family.

"The Bradley Lowery Foundation raises money towards helping children with cancer, as well as vital research and awareness for Neuroblastoma. I am so proud that we have managed to turn this horrible situation into a positive."

The £5,000 target set by Leanne has been smashed, and the amount raised for the Bradley Lowery Foundation at the time of writing is £9,770 - and rising.