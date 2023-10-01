News you can trust since 1887
Supertram: Man arrested on suspicion of 'making threats to kill' after incident on Sheffield tram

The incident is alleged to have taken place on board a Sheffield tram in the city centre this morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, following an incident which allegedly took place on a Sheffield tram earlier today.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, following an incident which allegedly took place on a Sheffield tram earlier today

Earlier today (Sunday, October 1, 2023), Stagecoach Supertram confirmed their tram route running between Sheffield railway station and Gleadless Townend was blocked due to 'a police incident'.

Speaking to The Star, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 11am today (Sunday, October 1, 2023), we received multiple reports of a man acting erratically on a tram travelling towards Sheffield city centre.

“Officers deployed immediately and arrested the man as he got off the tram on West Street.

"The 56-year-old has been detained on suspicion of making threats to kill and is now in custody.”

