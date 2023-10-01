The two Sheffield Wednesday fans were arrested after being accused of taunting Sunderland AFC supporters with the picture of a young Black Cat who lost his life to cancer.

Police have issued a charging update on two Sheffield Wednesday fans who were arrested in connection with an incident at Hillsborough in which Sunderland AFC supporters were reportedly taunted with the picture of a young cancer victim.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed last night (Saturday, September 30, 2023) that the force had arrested two men aged 27 and 31 on suspicion of outraging public decency, in connection with the alleged incident at Hillsborough stadium on Friday, Sepetmber 29, 2023.

Two men have been arrested after footage was circulated online, purporting to show two men laughing as one of them held up a mobile phone appearing to show a photo of young Bradley Lowery in a Sunderland kit after the Owls lost 3-0 to the Black Cats in their Championship clash at Hillsborough on Friday, September 29, 2023

The arrests came after footage was circulated online, purporting to show two men laughing as one of them held up a mobile phone appearing to show a photo of young Bradley Lowery in a Sunderland kit after the Owls lost 3-0 to the Black Cats in their Championship clash.

Speaking this afternoon (Sunday, October 1, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star that no charges have yet been made, and the two men currently remain in custody.

Bradley suffered from a rare childhood cancer that was diagnosed when he was 18 months old, and he passed away in 2017 when he was just six-years-old.

Speaking prior to the arrests being made, a Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said: "We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.

"We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends."

A statement posted on the Bradley Lowery Foundation page on Facebook reads: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media. I have received a visit from the Durham Police to check that I am ok, and they have notified myself and Carl that Yorkshire police are now dealing with the situation and taking it very serious.

"Understandably people are angry, if I wasn't so upset I'd be angry too. Bradley was and still is well loved in the football community, which I'm enternaly grateful for, but I must ask that everyone lets the police do their job, and deal with the low lives.

"I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their quick condemnation, and the support their fans have shown. Like we always say, CANCER HAS NO COLOURS, and as we all know it can affect anyone at any time.