‘Week of action’ under way in crackdown on crime on Sheffield estate 

A ‘week of action’ is under way on a Sheffield estate in a crackdown on crime.

Police officers have joined forces with Sheffield Council, youth services and local housing providers to target criminals in Broomhall and seize their assets.

The week of action forms part of Operation Fortify – Sheffield’s multi-agency approach to tackling and preventing organised crime.

Extra police patrols are being carried out and immigration visits are planned.

Detective Inspector Graham Bulmer, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “You are likely to see more of our officers on the streets than usual this week, if you do – go and speak to them, say hello and talk to them about your concerns. Weeks like these are vital for building long term community relationships in different parts of the city.

“There is a whole range of incredibly important things happening this week. We will be carrying out vulnerability checks at key locations in Broomhall which will help safeguard people living in the area and we’re also running street based youth services for teenagers and children.

“We’ll also be supporting our partner agencies in carrying out immigration visits and joint patrols. The aim is to reduce crime and also build community confidence. ”

Councillor Jim Steinke Sheffield Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, added: “This is a great example of the focused policing approach in particular communities where there is significant crime, working together with other agencies toward improving community safety.

“I know that the majority of the local community will welcome and support this operation, as they want to live in a safe environment, with less crime and less fear of crime. I hope we’ll see some positive results for those living in Broomhall.”