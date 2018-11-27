Police issue CCTV of man wanted over knifepoint robbery in Rotherham

Have your say

Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery in Rotherham have issued a CCTV image of the crook in action.

The robber threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash when he struck at the Best One shop in High Street, Maltby, at around 4.30pm on Monday, November 19.

A CCTV image of a robber who raided a shop in Maltby

He left the shop with the cash in a carrier bag.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 585 of November 19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.