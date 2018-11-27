‘Drug addict stabbed Sheffield massage parlour boss 70 times before stealing her car’, court hears

The owner of a Sheffield massage parlour was killed by a drug addict who stabbed her 70 times in her own home before stealing her car, a court heard.

Jill Hibberd was found dead in the living room of her home by neighbours after suffering wounds to her heart, aorta, lungs, neck and face in the attack.

Jill Hibberd.

Lee Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, went on trial charged with her murder at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Opening the case, Kama Melly QC, prosecuting, said Fueloep carried out the 'savage and repeated' stabbing at her home in Wombwell, around 9pm on May 30 before stealing her red Audi TT from the driveway of the property.

Miss Melly said: "The defendant lost control and he stabbed Ms Hibberd savagely and repeatedly.

"He then moved her body by dragging it by her ankles so that the body could not be seen so easily by passers-by."

Miss Melly said Ms Hibberd, 73, was the owner of Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe.

She added: "She was a woman, who took took care of her appearance and home.

"She was a woman who worked long hours and she was, according to her neighbours, a woman if routine."

Miss Melly said after the stabbing, Fueloep 'ruffled' through Ms Hibberd's handbag and stole her Audi TT before handing it to another man.

She added: "The Crown submit that the defendant was a drug user and would frequently get to the point where he could not live on benefits and would simply knock on doors in the local area and try to get money off them.”

The jury was showen CCTV footage of Fueloep before and after the stabbing as well as clips of Ms Hibberd’s Audi TT being driven away from her home on Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, at around 9pm on May 30.

Miss Melly said the Audi was part of a convoy of cars which travelled to Wakefield, Fueloep handed it over and then returned home and 'enjoyed the fruits of his labour' by spending it on large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

She told the jury: “The behaviour of the defendant that night, is you might think, the behaviour of a drug addict who has come into money and is desperate to take enough drugs to just lessen the memories of his behaviour earlier that evening when he rained down those wounds upon Jill Hibberd.”

Miss Melly also said a neighbour of Fueloep reported a fire in the garden of his home shortly after 9pm.

She said: “The defendant wasn’t having a garden bonfire or BBQ he was, say the Crown, trying to destroy any forensic link between him and the deceased.”

Miss Melly said Feuloep had approached the neighbour and asked him for a cigarette earlier and asked if was ‘turkeying’ - withdrawing from drugs.

The prosecutor also said Fueloep told a neighbour the morning after Ms Hibberd's murder, when polie were in the Wombwell area,: “I hope they don’t think it's me with my record”.

The trial continues.