Sheffield weather: More snow this weekend with yellow weather warning issued for 40mph wind and heavy rain
A yellow weather warning has been issued for rain and snow for much of Northern England starting at 4am this Saturday (November 23) and lasting until 9am on Sunday.
The Met Office predicts parts of the North can expect heavy snow on Saturday followed by “a rapid thaw and subsequent rain”, which may cause disruption.
It comes after Sheffield was blanketed with snow on Tuesday, but the lashing rain means any snow in the Steel City this weekend is unlikely to settle.
In Sheffield, the forecaster says a bright, sunny and cold Friday will give way to miserable conditions on Saturday.
Winds of up to 45mph are expected by midday accompanied by heavy rain. Weather maps also suggest snow a mix of snow and rain before midday.
These strong gusts will remain overnight and even well into Monday, with speeds of 42mph predicted on Sunday along with scattered showers.
The Met Office is predicting a small chance of disruption as a result, with a possibility of power cuts and minor damage to buildings.
Travel may also be difficult, with disruption on roads likely. Strong winds in Sheffield often lead to officials closing the Tinsley Viaduct so HGVs do not get caught in crosswinds.
