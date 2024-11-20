Three-vehicle crash on M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield causing traffic delays

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:52 GMT
Motorists travelling on a section of the M1 are experiencing delays, following a three-vehicle crash near Meadowhall which resulted in a lane closure.

The collision took place between Junction 35 and 34 on the M1 Southbound earlier today (Wednesday, November 20, 2024), with disruption first reported at around 9.30am.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said one person has been rushed to hospital following the crash.

They told The Star: “‘We received an emergency call at 9.14am this morning (Wednesday 20 November) to report a road traffic collision on the M1 Southbound, near Meadowhall, Sheffield.

“A number of our resources were dispatched to the scene, including a critical care paramedic and three ambulances. One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Reports from the AA state: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash, three cars involved on M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall).

Motorists are experiencing delays today (November 20, 2024) following a crash on the M1 Southbound near Meadowhall | 3rd party

“Traffic was held to allow recovery to be complete and remove lane closures.”

Further information on the severity of the crash is not yet known.

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for comment.

