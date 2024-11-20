'She said YES!': Watch groom-to-be's surprise proposal to girlfriend at Sheffield Sharks basketball game
Sheffield Sharks fans will know a centre court proposal isn’t normally on the ticket between the third and fourth quarters of a Superleague Basketball game.
But, this past weekend, during the break in the action between the B. Braun Sharks and Leicester Riders - that is exactly what happened.
Carlo Vidal Miranda, aged 27, from Peru, popped the question to his 25-year-old girlfriend Dianelis Feria-Menes, from Cuba, under the ruse of a couple’s challenge to win £1,000.
The couple, who both live and work in Sheffield, have been together for two-years and now look forward to a wedding attended by family and friends.
