'She said YES!': Watch groom-to-be's surprise proposal to girlfriend at Sheffield Sharks basketball game

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:29 GMT
Sheffield Sharks fans will know a centre court proposal isn’t normally on the ticket between the third and fourth quarters of a Superleague Basketball game.

But, this past weekend, during the break in the action between the B. Braun Sharks and Leicester Riders - that is exactly what happened.

Carlo Vidal Miranda, aged 27, from Peru, popped the question to his 25-year-old girlfriend Dianelis Feria-Menes, from Cuba, under the ruse of a couple’s challenge to win £1,000.

The couple, who both live and work in Sheffield, have been together for two-years and now look forward to a wedding attended by family and friends.

Watch the moment Dianelis said ‘YES!’ in the video at the top of this page.

