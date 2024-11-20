This video More videos

Sheffield Sharks fans will know a centre court proposal isn’t normally on the ticket between the third and fourth quarters of a Superleague Basketball game.

But, this past weekend, during the break in the action between the B. Braun Sharks and Leicester Riders - that is exactly what happened.

Carlo Vidal Miranda, aged 27, from Peru, popped the question to his 25-year-old girlfriend Dianelis Feria-Menes, from Cuba, under the ruse of a couple’s challenge to win £1,000.

The couple, who both live and work in Sheffield, have been together for two-years and now look forward to a wedding attended by family and friends.