"I love it when it snows in Sheffield. It brings joy and turns our city into a winter wonderland"
I love seeing the snow here. Growing up down in Peterborough, we were never guarenteed snow during the colder months and most years we didn’t get any.
Yet here, up north, it feels unlucky - or lucky depending on your own snow opinions - if we only get it once!
I looked out the window last night to see a good couple of inches of untouched snow up and down the street. It was beautiful - it always is in Sheffield.
My favourite snow memory was from last year, when walking through Weston Park we looked at all the snow structures - some family-friendly and some not - and seeing families, students and a handful of grown-up, middle-aged men just having fun
That is one of the best things about snowy weather. It’s cold, wet and unpleasant when it gets in your boots, but it can bring so much joy.
Incredible photos from readers flood. The seemingly endless fields of white snow up around North West Sheffield are just as fascinating as the main roads around South East Sheffield still busy with cars flanked by pavements still covered in compacted flakes.
Some local photographers send us the most amazing images of iconic city locations through icy tree branches.
The gritters come out the night before which gives us all the opportunity to chuckle at the names. ‘Ellie Cold-ton’ is possibly the best one for 2024, named after BBC Radio Sheffield breakfast presenter Ellie Colton.
Yes, snow can cause problems, but my word it makes Sheffield look wonderful.
