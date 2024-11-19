Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first snow of the year turned Sheffield into a winter wonderland overnight.

I love seeing the snow here. Growing up down in Peterborough, we were never guarenteed snow during the colder months and most years we didn’t get any.

Yet here, up north, it feels unlucky - or lucky depending on your own snow opinions - if we only get it once!

Snow blankets the green space and trees behind Hackenthorpe Supertram stop. | National World

I looked out the window last night to see a good couple of inches of untouched snow up and down the street. It was beautiful - it always is in Sheffield.

My favourite snow memory was from last year, when walking through Weston Park we looked at all the snow structures - some family-friendly and some not - and seeing families, students and a handful of grown-up, middle-aged men just having fun

That is one of the best things about snowy weather. It’s cold, wet and unpleasant when it gets in your boots, but it can bring so much joy.

Snow brings so much joy to people in Sheffield. | National World

Incredible photos from readers flood. The seemingly endless fields of white snow up around North West Sheffield are just as fascinating as the main roads around South East Sheffield still busy with cars flanked by pavements still covered in compacted flakes.

Some local photographers send us the most amazing images of iconic city locations through icy tree branches.

The gritters come out the night before which gives us all the opportunity to chuckle at the names. ‘Ellie Cold-ton’ is possibly the best one for 2024, named after BBC Radio Sheffield breakfast presenter Ellie Colton.

Yes, snow can cause problems, but my word it makes Sheffield look wonderful.

