Resident Toby Sockett warned people to be careful in the city, after seeing a tree come down this afternoon on Fox Hill Road in the city, shown in this picture taken from the passenger seat of a car today.

He urged people to be careful in a message to The Star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture shows a fallen tree which came down today at Fox Hill Road, Sheffield

Parts of North Yorkshire are covered by a yellow wind warning for tomorrow by the Met Office.

Meanwhile, Rotherham Central station is set to reopen tomorrow after being overwhelmed with water during Storm Franklin – the third storm to hit the railway in a week.

Network Rail’s staff will be working through the night to fix and test the tracks so that the railway can reopen after 10am tomorrow.

Engineers have spent three days pumping water away from the railway between Aldwarke and Tinsley.

Rotherham Station is expected to re-open tomorrow

As water levels reduced, further damage was uncovered and this has required additional repairs.

Tram trains to start again from Tinsley to Rotherham after storm

Rail passengers will be able to call at Rotherham Central station once again and a normal train service is expected to resume from 10am tomorrow. Tram Train services between Tinsley and Parkgate will also back in action. Passengers are advised to continue to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.

The pre-emptive decision to close the station was made on Saturday 19 February based on the Environmental Agency's river level readings at the time.

Officials say that by acting before any flooding hit the station, Network Rail engineers were able to remove critical equipment from the ground, which has proved crucial to reducing the impact of flood damage.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail said: “Storms Franklin, Dudley and Eunice have brought relentless challenges for the railway over the last week, including significant flooding in Rotherham.