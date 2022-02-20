Water rising at the River Don near Meadowhall on Sunday afternoon.

Sheffield flooding: Here are some of the dramatic pictures captured as rainfall persists

These pictures show the scale of the flooding across Sheffield following a number of weather and flood warnings from experts who predicted exceptionally high rainfall.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 9:28 pm

Environment Agency (EA) has issued 17 flood warnings and five flood alerts for the city, with bus services being diverted, train services being cancelled and major roads being closed.

The EA said that its incident response crew is keeping a careful eye on the forecast on a 24-hour basis.

Here are some of the pictures captured around Sheffield after the rain started to fall on Sunday morning.

1. Meadowhall

Meadowhall bosses say its flood defences have been deployed as a precautionary measure but the centre remains open.

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Meadowhall

Rising water near Meadowhall has forced Meadowhall Road to close.

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Meadowhall

Water rising rapidly at the River Don

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Coronation Park, Oughtibridge

The floodwater has also overflowed to Oughtibridge Sports Club, which is located next to Beeley Woods and the river.

Photo: Matt Dixon

