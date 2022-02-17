A weather warning in place for the city tomorrow has been upgraded from Yellow to Amber meaning high-
The Met Office is forecasting heavy rain on Friday morning as Storm Eunice arrives, followed by winds of up to 60mph by 3pm, by which time the temperature is expected to fall to -3C. A chance of snow has also been predicted, overnight into Saturday.
The upgraded warning comes after high winds buffeted the city during Storm Dudley earlier this week.
Here we look back at some of the most extreme weather events to hit Sheffield down the years.
1. Water feature
The Goodwin Fountain on Fargate frozen over on December 29, 1995
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Phew, what a scorcher!
August 3, 1990 and the 93-degree temperature made front page news in The Star - it was the hottest day recorded in Sheffield since August 9, 1911
Photo: JPIMEDIA
3. Treacherous underfoot
Black ice covered the streets of South Yorkshire following record snowfall and freezing overnight temperatures in January 2010 - every outdoor surface seemed to be affected and it was almost impossible to stay on your feet for long.
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Snow on snow on snow...
Concord Park blanketed in snow in 1947 - three month of snowfall and plunging temperatures caused havoc in Sheffield and around the country from late January to mid-March only two years after the end of the war. Public transport and supplies were badly disrupted and power stations were forced to shut down at times
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers