The low-pressure system is expected to bring high winds into Monday morning for much of the UK.

It follows on from a week in which Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice also wreaked havoc, although wind gusts from Storm Franklin are expected to be lower than Eunice which triggered two Red Weather Warnings.

The River Sheaf, which runs through Millhouses Park, Sheffield, was fast flowing yesterday

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice.

“Coastal areas of Northern Ireland, especially on that north coast, will get the strongest wind gusts, which could be around 80mph in a few places. Amber and Yellow Wind Warnings have been issued, and people should remain cautious ahead of the system that will bring 50-60mph wind gusts for much of the UK from late on Sunday and through Monday.”

A Yellow Weather Warning for wind is in force in Sheffield today.

However, today’s blustery showers are expected to ease away during the morning, with a largely fine day with good spells of sunshine expected to follow.

Meanwhile, Sheffield remains on flood watch this morning after days of persistent rain saw river levels across the city rise yesterday, with some breaching their banks in places.

Videos shared on social media showed swollen, fast flowing rivers as the rain continued to fall.