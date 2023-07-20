Sheffield’s iconic music festival, Tramlines, starts on Friday – but what weather can fans expect over the three day festival?

While Friday looks set to be dry but chilly, fans are likely to need to bring their waterproofs by the time the weekend bands hit the stages.

When the likes of Pale Waves and Richard Ashcroft are playing on Friday, the Met Office forecast for Hillsborough, in Sheffield is for dry, cloudy weather with temperatures of 16C in the early afternoon, falling for 14C by the end of the show at 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However things are expected to change for Saturday, the day Kate Nash, Blossoms and the Courteeners are on stage. Heavy rain is forecast for 1pm, when bands are likely to be starting. At 4pm, there are expected to be heavy showers, with light showers at 7pm. And 10pm is expected to see light rain. Temperatures are set to be between 16 and 17C.

Picture shows Tramlines in the hot dry weather, and in the rain, as forecasters predict the weather for Hillsborough this weekend

Sunday, the day Paul Heaton, Kaiser Chiefs and Sugababes are on the main stage, is also forecast to be wet. The Met Office forecast, which they issued on Thursday morning, predicted light showers all afternoon, with a 40 per cent chance of rain. Temperatures are forecast to be 19C at 1pm, falling to 16C by 10pm.

If it does rain, it won’t be the first wet Tramlines. Our picture shows fans in heavy rain in 2017.