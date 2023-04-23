With less than 13 weeks to go, it’s time to recap everything we know so far about Sheffield’s award-winning urban festival.

Festival season is almost here, and that means it’s not long until fans and celebs flock to Sheffield for Tramlines. Picture hundreds in front of the stage watching some of the UK's most loved music acts, beer in the sunshine, and dancing into the sunset.

Those heading to Sheffield for the event this year are in for a treat with three days of live music of many genres. Since it was set up in 2009, previous headliners have included top performers such as Sam Fender, Madness, Annie Mac, Dizzee Rascal, and Sheffield’s own Reverend and the Makers.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's festival.

What is Tramlines, and where is it?

This will be the 15th year of Tramlines since it started in 2009 as a council-funded venture. It began as a free festival on Devonshire Green and many surrounding venues in the centre of Sheffield, until an entry fee of £6 a day was introduced in 2013. A year-on-year rise in popularity saw the main stage moved to the Ponderosa Park in 2015, and later moved again in 2018 to Hillsborough Park which is where the festival has now run each year since.

When is Tramlines?

Tramlines takes place over one weekend, and this year it will kick off on Friday, July 21. The festival runs from Friday to Sunday with the gates officially opening at 12pm each day, and the last entry for ticket holders is at 7.30pm. The main acts will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday, which means you can party until the sun goes down.

Since 2021, the event organisers have introduced a controversial no re-entry policy. The organisers advise festival-goers “plan ahead", as this policy means ticket holders must stay on site until they’re ready to go home, as they will not be permitted back in the park.

How much are tickets for Tramlines?

The days of the free festival are long gone. Tickets are available for each singular day and for the full weekend in a range of tiers, which means the earlier you purchase a ticket, the cheaper it will be.

For 2023, Tier 1 day tickets for general admission start at £50 before booking fees, and tier 2 for £60. The Tier 5 weekend tickets for general admission currently on sale are priced at £140 before booking fees. VIP tickets to Tramlines are also an option, which allow fast-track entry, and get fans into designated VIP areas. Final weekend tickets are currently on sale, and Saturday tickets have sold out.

Who is performing at Tramlines 2023?

This year's headliners include Richard Ashcroft, the Courteeners, and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott. While the set times are yet to be confirmed, in previous years the main acts have played from 8.30pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 7.30pm to 9pm on the Sunday.

All of the main acts will be playing on Sarah Nulty’s main stage. This year, the main acts will be supported by DMA’s, Bloc Party, the Blossoms, Kaiser Chiefs, and the Sugarbabes over the three days. Other big names include Professor Green, Circa Waves, Kate Nash, Ella Henderson, Katy B, and Reverend and the Makers and many more who will be performing on the four stages.

If you're attending the festival, you can expect set times to drop closer to the big event. You can organise your schedule using the official Tramlines Festival app on your phone.