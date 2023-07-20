News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Tramlines road closures: Concrete barriers go up in city centre ahead of festival after parties

The council is bumping up safety ahead of thousands of people descending on the city centre this weekend.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:20 BST

Concrete barriers will be erected in Sheffield city centre today ahead of the return of the Tramlines Festival this weekend.

For three days from Friday (July 21-23), tens of thousands of people will descend on Hillsborough Park for the sold-out annual shindig. Just some of the names topping the bill include Sam Fender, Madness, Annie Mac, Dizzee Rascal, and Sheffield’s own Reverend and the Makers.

It also means thousands of revellers are expected to hit the city centre each day to party. As a result, the city council is temporarily closing certain roads to keep traffic away from busy streets.

Concrete barriers have been erected on Carver Street in Sheffield ahead of Tramlines this weekend. Although the festival is in Hillsborough Park, thousands of people are likely to descend on the city centre each night to party.Concrete barriers have been erected on Carver Street in Sheffield ahead of Tramlines this weekend. Although the festival is in Hillsborough Park, thousands of people are likely to descend on the city centre each night to party.
On Carver Street this morning (July 20), contractors erected a gated concrete barrier that will close access to Division Street from tomorrow.

Tramlines runs from Friday to Sunday with the gates officially opening at 12pm each day, and the last entry for ticket holders is at 7.30pm. The main acts will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday.

