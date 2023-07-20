Concrete barriers will be erected in Sheffield city centre today ahead of the return of the Tramlines Festival this weekend.
For three days from Friday (July 21-23), tens of thousands of people will descend on Hillsborough Park for the sold-out annual shindig. Just some of the names topping the bill include Sam Fender, Madness, Annie Mac, Dizzee Rascal, and Sheffield’s own Reverend and the Makers.
It also means thousands of revellers are expected to hit the city centre each day to party. As a result, the city council is temporarily closing certain roads to keep traffic away from busy streets.
On Carver Street this morning (July 20), contractors erected a gated concrete barrier that will close access to Division Street from tomorrow.
Tramlines runs from Friday to Sunday with the gates officially opening at 12pm each day, and the last entry for ticket holders is at 7.30pm. The main acts will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday.