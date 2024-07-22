Tramlines weather: Early forecasts suggest rainy weekend in Sheffield in time for Hillsborough Park festival

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Tramlines Festival could be in for rainy weekend - but probably nowhere near as bad as last year.

The festival returns to Sheffield on Friday, July 26, and will welcome 40,000 at a time to Hillsborough Park.

Forecasters suggest Tramlines Festival 2024 in Sheffield this weekend (July 26-28) will see some rain but will not be anywhere near the mudbath revelers saw in 2023.
Forecasters suggest Tramlines Festival 2024 in Sheffield this weekend (July 26-28) will see some rain but will not be anywhere near the mudbath revelers saw in 2023. | National World

It’s also a year since 2023’s event was marked with torrential rain. Photos and videos were shared of attendees throwing themselves into mudslides between acts and sections of the park were fenced off for weeks while the grass recovered.

Now, forecasters are predicting Sheffield will see rain in time for the three-day event - but not on the same levels as 2023.

The Met Office is suggests there will be “a band of rain and cloud with some heavy bursts” across Friday and the weekend.

However, the overall picture is of sunshine with patches of cloud across all three days with light showers on Friday and Saturday, and much less of a chance on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19C on each day as well. There is also a chance of stiff breezes of up to 25mph.

Over 100 acts are scheduled to appear across five stages. Organisers have said it will be a “smorgasbord” of comedy and music.

Headliners include the likes of Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, Snow Patrol and Holly Humberstone, but Tramlines will have sets of “some of the best new grassroots talent” including Hannah Rowe, Minds Idle and Tinxshe.

