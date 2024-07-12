Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leopold Square is delighted to once again be an official stage for The Fringe at Tramlines 2024, showcasing a variety of jazz, swing, folk, and blues acts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leopold Square is delighted to once again be an official stage for The Fringe at Tramlines 2024, showcasing a variety of jazz, swing, folk, and blues acts.

The music kicks off at 5pm on Friday July 26, when a DJ will get the atmosphere going, before Montuno, one of Sheffield’s longest running groove bands, takes to the stage at 7pm. The DJ will keep the dancing going until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical festivities continue on Saturday July 27 with Julian Jones from 1pm. Visitors will also be able to enjoy live performances from Dan Milson, Fajadja, and King Zepha until 8.30pm. Sheffield’s own DJ Algie will keep the party going until 11pm.

Leopold Square reveals exciting line-up for The Fringe at Tramlines 2024

Local jazz-funk band The Lemur Conspiracy will get things going at 1pm on Sunday July 28, followed by performances from Papa Soul and Louis Louis Louis. The Power Trio bring the live music to a close by playing homage to the music of Prince from 7pm. A DJ will then wrap up The Fringe at Tramlines event at Leopold Square, with the entertainment concluding at 10pm.

Sam Rice from Leopold Square shared her excitement: “The festival weekend creates an amazing atmosphere across the entire city, and we're excited to be a part of The Fringe at Tramlines once again. This event has something for every music lover, featuring top unsigned bands, with Leopold Square the place to be for swing, soul, funk, jazz, and blues. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

For detailed listings and timing information, visit Leopold Square’s website at www.leopoldsquare.com.